Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.30. 196,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,390. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $407.04.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.