Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.57

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and traded as high as $80.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 1,506,554 shares trading hands.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

