Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

