Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,024. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $245.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

