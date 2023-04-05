Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.44. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.