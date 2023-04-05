Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 205.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. 181,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,680. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

