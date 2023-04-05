Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VOO stock opened at $375.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $280.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $420.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

