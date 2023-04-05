Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 702.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,807 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.7% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOO stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.82. 1,807,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $414.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

