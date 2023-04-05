Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Trading Down 1.6%

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.83 and last traded at $83.27. Approximately 47,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 70,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,362,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,377,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 996.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

