Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 12.6% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $38,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 296,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,532. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

