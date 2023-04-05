Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,026,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,667% from the previous session’s volume of 58,091 shares.The stock last traded at $76.71 and had previously closed at $76.63.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.