Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

