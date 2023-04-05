Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $3,874,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $3,874,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,042. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,073. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.39. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

