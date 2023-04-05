Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Christopher W. Krueger Sells 15,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 7.6 %

VTYX traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,558. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

