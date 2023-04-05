Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Christopher W. Krueger Sells 15,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 7.6 %
VTYX traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,558. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.