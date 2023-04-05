Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $104.97 million and $15.25 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02199918 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,414,213.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

