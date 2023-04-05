Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $66.16 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $66.16 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.