Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.32.

CRWD stock opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.80.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

