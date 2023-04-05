Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

