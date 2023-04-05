Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $317.79. The stock had a trading volume of 228,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.30.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

