Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,521.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,521 ($18.89) and last traded at GBX 1,524 ($18.93), with a volume of 21070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,551 ($19.26).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($27.20) to GBX 2,310 ($28.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Victrex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,782.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,760.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,711.02.

Victrex Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Victrex

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 46.14 ($0.57) dividend. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,896.55%.

In related news, insider Janet E. Ashdown purchased 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,875 ($23.29) per share, with a total value of £19,481.25 ($24,194.30). Insiders purchased 1,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

