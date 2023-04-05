Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 7.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 1,929,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,738,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Insider Activity

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 30,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $556,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,232,963 shares in the company, valued at $39,858,389.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 30,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $556,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,152 shares of company stock worth $5,022,540. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

