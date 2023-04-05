Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86. 2,895,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,861,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

