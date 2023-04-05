Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.85. 74,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 36,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
