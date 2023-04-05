Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.85. 74,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 36,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

