Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 416 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,891,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,439,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,260,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.91. 461,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.