Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.86. 1,010,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.90 and a 200 day moving average of $334.48. The company has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $455.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

