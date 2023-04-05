Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $176,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,687. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U-Haul Holding has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $70.57.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.47). U-Haul had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

