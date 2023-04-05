Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.67. The stock had a trading volume of 358,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $284.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

