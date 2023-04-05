Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,977. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.