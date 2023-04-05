Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.13

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 101866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.