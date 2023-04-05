Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.33

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.33 and traded as high as $10.09. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 22,890 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €12.30 ($13.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

