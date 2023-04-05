VVS Finance Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $118.62 million and $685,426.11 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,287,841,537,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,055,373,735,102 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

