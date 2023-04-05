Walken (WLKN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.21 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Walken has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,547 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

