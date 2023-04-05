Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

