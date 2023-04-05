Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,568 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.