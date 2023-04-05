Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 15,467 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,392,000.

JEPI opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

