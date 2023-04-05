Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,511 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $49.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.