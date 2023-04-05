Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,330,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $64,318,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.10.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

