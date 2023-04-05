Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $602,000.

Shares of BGRN opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

