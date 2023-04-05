WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from WAM Microcap’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
WAM Microcap Price Performance
Insider Transactions at WAM Microcap
In other WAM Microcap news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 61,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$95,409.93 ($64,904.71). Corporate insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
WAM Microcap Company Profile
Read More
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.