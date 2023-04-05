WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from WAM Microcap’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

In other WAM Microcap news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 61,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$95,409.93 ($64,904.71). Corporate insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

