Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $53.11 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00063686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,360,853 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

