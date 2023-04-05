Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,140 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

GILD stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

