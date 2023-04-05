Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

