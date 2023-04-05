Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BAC opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

