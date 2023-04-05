Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 902.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DBMF opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

