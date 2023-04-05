WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $97.14. Approximately 313,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,348,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.
WEC Energy Group Trading Up 3.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,755,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
