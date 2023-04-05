WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $97.14. Approximately 313,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,348,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.79.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,755,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

