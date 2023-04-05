Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):

4/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $158.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/30/2023 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Apple is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/5/2023 – Apple is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Apple had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/3/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/20/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2023 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/6/2023 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,484,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,883,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.67. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Apple by 4.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 125,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

