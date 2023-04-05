Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target to $45.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of TFIN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.78 per share, with a total value of $132,622.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,967.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

