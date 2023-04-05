Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target to $45.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.
Shares of TFIN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35.
In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.78 per share, with a total value of $132,622.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,967.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
