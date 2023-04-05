Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $55.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.11% from the stock’s current price.
WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.
Webster Financial Stock Down 2.4 %
WBS traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. 109,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $56.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
