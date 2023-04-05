Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $55.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.11% from the stock’s current price.

WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

WBS traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. 109,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

