Wells Fargo & Company Trims First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Target Price to $12.50

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
First BanCorp. Price Performance
Shares of FBP opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.