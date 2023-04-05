Wells Fargo & Company Trims First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Target Price to $12.50

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.