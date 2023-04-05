Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.46

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$66.46 and last traded at C$66.33, with a volume of 339087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.42. The stock has a market cap of C$30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.6465975 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

